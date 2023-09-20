Bank branches set to close across region

The Lloyds branch in Cradley Heath is set to close on February 8. Photo: Google Street Map

The Halifax branch in Stourbridge and the Lloyds branch in Cradley Heath have both been named on a list of branches for NatWest, Lloyds, Halifax, and the Bank of Scotland to close down from the start of 2024.

The closures are among 36 branches from four of Britain's biggest banks stretching across the country from the Isle of Arran, in Scotland, to Penzance in Cornwall, with the Stourbridge Halifax branch scheduled to close on January 10 and Lloyds in Cradley Heath on February 8.

Lloyds will have 18 branches shutting their doors, 15 Halifax banks will close, two at Bank of Scotland, while NatWest has announced one closure, with the closures beginning in 2024.

Both Halifax and Lloyds explained that the closures in Cradley Heath and Stourbridge were due to a fall in branch visitors and more people moving to online banking.

The Halifax branch on Stourbridge High Street will close on January 10. Photo: Google Street Map

Halifax also stated that branch transactions in Stourbridge had dropped between 2018 and 2023 by 52 per cent and cash machine transactions by 40 percent, while 41 per cent less personal customers were making branch transactions and 11 per cent less cash transactions in Cradley Heath.

Finally, Halifax said that 185 people were regularly using the branch, while 420 people were regular users of the Lloyds branch in Cradley Heath.

Following the closure of the branches, both banks have provided alternative branches for customers, with the nearest alternative branches for Halifax in the Merry Hill Centre and in Halesowen and Lloyds branches in Blackheath and Dudley.

Both banks released the same statement on the closure notices that the banks were still there to support customers and said it would provide feedback two weeks after closure.

The statement read: "We’re still here to support you and there’s a number of ways you can do your everyday banking with us - online, on your mobile, over the phone or at a Post Office.