Stourbridge hospice hosting art and poetry exhibition centred on local experience of grief

The exhibition will run from September 11-16 at The Art Yard Gallery in Cradley.

The Mary Stevens Hospice has announced that the exhibition will run from September 11-16 at The Art Yard Gallery in Cradley Heath.

The exhibition follows successful art workshops conducted during Dying Matter Week and a collaborative poetry workshop led by local poet and writer, Sally-Anne Rock.

Throughout May, the bereavement team of The Mary Stevens Hospice organised creative workshops at the Stourbridge Institute and Red House Glass Cone, offering an outlet for children, young people, and adults who are bereaved to express their thoughts and feelings through creativity. Participants were encouraged to utilise different art forms to convey their emotions.

The collaborative poetry workshop with Sally-Anne Rock provided a unique space for individuals to employ creative writing as a response to artwork or meaningful objects, allowing those who are bereaved to articulate their thoughts and feelings through the medium of poetry.

Debra Clarke, bereavement support coordinator at The Mary Stevens Hospice said: "The Dying Matters event and The Poetry Workshop has proved to be a great success. It has given the individuals within the community the opportunity to talk and reflect about their loss and grief along their bereavement journey through other mediums such as art and poetry.

"These will be displayed within the exhibition at The Art Yard, and the bereavement team are looking forward to the local community joining us."

Artworks from the Dying Matters Week events and the Poetry workshop will be proudly on display at The Art Yard Gallery.

The team at the Mary Stevens Hospice warmly invites the public to visit the exhibition and appreciate these poignant and touching artworks.