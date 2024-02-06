Talented Sandwell school pupils ready for opening night of latest production

George Salter Academy in West Bromwich will stage the show, which features the talents of more than 50 pupils from Year 7 to Year 13.

The youngsters have been busy rehearsing for the production since September in the hopes of wowing the audience on opening night.

Head of drama at the Davey Road school, Jose Clark, said both students and staff have been working hard behind the scenes.

She said: "We have sold more than 430 tickets and are tremendously excited about sharing this dark and kooky musical with audience members over the next three evenings.

"They have been rehearsing since September after school as part of the enrichment programme offered at the academy.

"The success of the production can be attributed to the immense talents and commitment shown by students and the performing arts staff working tirelessly behind the scenes."

The show is based on the musical-comedy written by Rick Elice and Marshall Brickman, inspired by the ghoulish characters created by Charles Addams.

It will run at the George Salter Academy from Tuesday to Thursday from 7pm.

Tickets are still available to buy at yourboxoffice.co.uk/george-salter-academy/992-addams-family