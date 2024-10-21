£9k fine for landlord who left mother-of-two's flat with damaged stairs and shower held together with tape

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Councillor Ian Fordham issued the call after a tribunal heard the landlord had left a flat in Stafford in 'serious disrepair' despite several warnings to improve it.

The tenant, a mother of two young children, had contacted Stafford Borough Council because of a broken front door that could not be locked, damaged stairs to her home, and a shower that was unused because it was held together by sticky tape.

The landlord, a restaurant owner who lives in the West Bromwich area, was served with an improvement notice after efforts to get him to repair all the faults went unheeded. When he failed to comply with the notice he was given a £9,000 fine - which was upheld at a tribunal hearing this month.

Image: Stafford Borough Council

Councillor Fordham, the Cabinet member for environment at the council, said: “We work closely with landlords offering plenty of advice and support to ensure our residents, their tenants, have a home that is safe to live in.

“It is vital for the borough that we have a good standard of housing stock for people to rent and it is reassuring to know that the vast majority of our landlords take their responsibilities seriously when it comes to providing this.

“Issuing fines is always a last resort - but keeping our residents safe is one of the council’s top priorities and we will not turn a blind eye to those who play fast and loose with the safety of their tenants.”

During the half-day tribunal to hear the landlord’s appeal against the fine, the man said because he lived in the West Bromwich area, he had struggled to get to the county town to carry out the repairs - though the tribunal heard his restaurant was actually in Stafford.

The family has now moved out of the flat in Weston Road, Stafford. Councillor Fordham added: “I would encourage any tenant who is worried about the state of their property, and unable to get their landlord to do the repairs, to contact us.”

There are more than 9,500 properties in the private rented sector in Stafford Borough. Landlords and tenants can find more information about their rights and duties at Main Duties of Landlords and Tenants | Stafford Borough Council (staffordbc.gov.uk).