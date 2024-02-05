Villa pays tribute after fan collapses at match

The tribute comes after Aston Villa Women's team took to X to pass on their sympathy for the passing of the Bristol City fan who suddenly collapsed at Walsall's Bescot Stadium during the Barclays Women's Super League match on Saturday.

The message, which passed on the group's condolences, also went on to thank stadium staff and on-site medical staff for their effort and their quick reaction to the incident.

On X, Aston Villa Women's team said: "Everyone at Aston Villa is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a Bristol City supporter who collapsed at Yesterday's BarclaysSWL fixture.

"We send our sympathy and condolences to the family and friends at this difficult time. We would also like to thank the on-site medical staff the stadium staff and WFCOffical for their efforts."

Bristol City Women's also took to X to share their sympathies, with the group also going on to thank Walsall FC stadium staff for their efforts.

On X, the group said: "Everyone at Bristol City is saddened to learn of the passing of a City supporter who collapsed at Saturday's Barclays Women's Super League game against Aston Villa.

"We send our sympathy and condolences to the family and friends at this difficult time.

"We would also like to thank the on-site medical staff and the stadium staff at Walsall FC for their efforts."

Walsall FC has been approached for comment.