Police launching new social media video and podcast anti-knife crime campaign

The police have created a series of podcast and videos with young people which will be published this week.

Let's Talk About Knife Crime is being shown on the force's YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok platforms.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "Ever wonder why people carry knives? Do you know how to ditch the knife? What are the consequences of carrying? We sat down with Craig, Will, Nikita, and Paul to answer these questions.

"Next week, we are launching a new series of podcast videos to help reduce knife crime and serious youth violence across the West Midlands. The podcast videos feature Craig, Will, Nikita, and Paul.

"The series Let’s talk about knife crime explores the impact and consequences of carrying a knife. Our panellists discuss a range of topics including why people carry knives, the influence of social media, and finding a reason to walk away from violence."

Knife crime among young people has claimed the lives of teenagers in Wolverhampton, Walsall, Dudley and Birmingham within the last year and the new campaign wants to stop knives being carried around by children and their elders.

The spokesman said: "We hope that these podcast videos help everyone talk more openly about knife crime and feel more confident in reporting knife carrying to us or Crimestoppers.

"From Monday the series on our YouTube channel and social media platforms. Be sure to follow our TikTok and Instagram accounts to see our bitesize versions of the podcast. If you know someone who’s carrying a knife or involved in knife crime, please get in touch by calling 101 or report online."