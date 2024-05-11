School's social media plea over false racism claims made against teacher in fake viral video

Hundreds of people, including parents and members of the community, bombarded Stuart Bathurst Catholic High School, Wednesbury, with vile messages and threats after the doctored Ring doorbell footage was shared by Mayoral candidate Akhmed Yakoob to his 800,000 followers.

Due to the incendiary nature of the furore West Midlands Police launched an investigation and publicly revealed the original audio of the video did not include the racial slur captioned in the video shared on social media.

On Thursday school executive principal Richard May wrote an emotional letter to parents revealing his member of staff had received death threats amid a co-ordinated campaign of hate which he described as 'horrific'.

However, yesterday the school posted on social media asking those who had been hoodwinked by the fake video and responded by posting threats and personal details of the falsely accused teacher, to remove them immediately.