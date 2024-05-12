Police launch investigation after man slashed in the face in Tipton

The stabbing happened on Friday morning and West Midlands confirmed an investigation has been launched.

A police spokesman said: "We were called on Friday morning to reports of an assault on the junction of Great Bridge and Market Place, Tipton.

"A man suffered knife injuries to the face and arms, which are not believed to be life changing. Our enquiries are ongoing as officers review CCTV footage and speak to witnesses."

The spokesman added: "Anyone with any information is asked to contact us via LiveChat or call 101 quoting 20/467521/24."