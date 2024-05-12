Express & Star
Close

Praise but one thing missing for West Brom fans after Southampton play-off draw

West Brom fans give their take on the goalless draw against Southampton in the play-off semi-final first leg.

By Jonny Drury
Published

Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276

Visit Shots! now

Albion took the game to the Saints and were denied a first half opener through Grady Diangana.

Both Diangana and Furlong went close in the second half as Albion pushed for a winner but it never came.

The sides will now do it all against at St Mary's on Friday evening.

Similar stories
Most popular