Praise but one thing missing for West Brom fans after Southampton play-off draw
West Brom fans give their take on the goalless draw against Southampton in the play-off semi-final first leg.
By Jonny Drury
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Albion took the game to the Saints and were denied a first half opener through Grady Diangana.
Both Diangana and Furlong went close in the second half as Albion pushed for a winner but it never came.
The sides will now do it all against at St Mary's on Friday evening.