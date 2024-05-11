Man, 29, arrested on firearms offences in Black Country town

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Zac Dickens, of Wolverhampton, was subsequently charged with possession of an imitation firearm, possession of an air weapon whilst prohibited and possession of drugs yesterday morning.

The 29-year-old was travelling in a black BMW which officers acting on a tip-off pulled over, in Hydes Road, Wednesbury, in the early hours on Thursday.

West Midlands Police said Dickens was arrested following searches of the occupants of the vehicles stopped.

He was remanded in custody and due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court.