Another eight days of bin strikes planned in Sandwell as pay deal rejected

Sandwell refuse workers have announced nine days of strike action after they rejected a further real terms pay cut offer from their employer.

Members of the GMB Union will strike from 5.30am until noon on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week and again between June 12-16.

The union accuses employer Serco Sandwell of refusing to meet the rate of inflation so far in pay offers.

The industrial action covers those working on street cleansing, waste sites , waste collections on the bins, administration and the transfer station.

Justine Jones, GMB organiser, said: “Serco have failed to recognise and value the work of refuse workers across our borough.

“To impose a real terms pay cut in the midst of the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation is a disgrace.

“The workers are clear - Serco need to get back around the table with an offer that properly reflects their value before it’s too late.".

Previously planned strikes for this week were suspended after a revised pay offer, but a ballot was held and members decided on the new action.

Sandwell Council and Serco have been contacted for comment.

