Free swimming teacher training scheme launches in the Black Country

A free swimming teacher training initiative is being offered

The Institute of Swimming has launched the initiative with Sandwell Leisure Trust (SLT) in a bid to increase its swimming teacher workforce.

Sandwell Aquatics Centre successfully hosted the swimming and diving events at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games last year and is currently being transformed into a leisure centre.

It will be the largest and newest aquatic facility of its kind in the UK, and will include a 50-metre Olympic-size swimming pool, a 10-metre high competitive dive tower and a 25-metre dive pool, along with 1,000 spectator seats.

The Institute of Swimming’s Recruitment Academy aims to provide more opportunities for people in the region to learn how to swim.

SLT is looking to train and recruit up to 30 new swimming teachers for its new Sandwell Aquatics Centre, as well as Haden Hill Leisure Centre, Wednesbury Leisure Centre, Portway Lifestyle Centre and Tipton Leisure Centre.

The recruitment academy will offer people the chance to retrain for free, with a one-off £85 administration fee, and embark on a career as a swimming teacher.

Training historically costs individuals £1,000.

There are no educational requirements for applying, nor do you have to be an ‘elite’ swimmer.

Once qualified, swimming teachers can expect to be paid £16.75 per hour, plus other employment benefits including further enhanced hourly rates for evenings and weekends, a local government pension scheme contribution of 16.2 per cent and staff membership.

Mark Wildman, business and commercial manager at SLT, said: “Our centres are looking to recruit a diverse community-based workforce to help meet the local demand for our learn-to-swim programmes.

"We are looking for aspiring people who recognise the importance of learning this valuable lifesaving skill.

"We are currently providing swimming lessons to more than 5,000 local children and adults per week, plus thousands of children through school swimming lessons, but with our new centre opening and a commitment to further increase our aquatic programme across all our sites we need new teachers, and are delighted that the Sandwell Council public health team are funding the cost of training.

“We are passionate about delivering high-quality, inclusive swimming lessons for our community and, by offering free training opportunities through the recruitment academy, we aim to find enthusiastic people who wish to embrace a career in swimming teaching. It is our vision to be the swim school of choice for every parent looking for fun, inspiring and safety-focused swimming lessons for their children, and our swimming instructors are integral to us achieving this.”