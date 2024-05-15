Black Country man to 'walk the bonk' for three hours in latest charity walk event

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The charity event will take place in Bury Hill Park, on Wolverhampton Road, Oldbury, in an attempt to summit the hill as many times as possible in three hours.

This year's fundraiser will be undertaken by Black Country Radio's Billy Spakemon and David Pickstone, a tutor for Action Heart in Russells Hall Hospital, who will trek up and down the hill while carrying buckets to take donations.

This year's beneficiaries will be Action Heart, Black Country Mental Health and Sands, a bereavement society charity.

Mr Spakemon said of the rigorous challenge: "We thought of the idea because it's something that is a bit different from the busking that we usually do. I don't think it's going to be as easy as it seems to be honest.

"I've been trying to train - David Pickstone, he's a tutor at Action Heart at Russells Hall Hospital, he's just back from running the London Marathon so he is still suffering from that.

"We will have to see how we get on!"

Billy Spakemon will attempt to walk the hill as many times as possible in the space of three hours

Mr Spakemon continued: "We're promoting it through the radio station too, this year we are fundraising for Action Heart, Black Country Mental Health, Sands, and a few others.

"We are giving a third each to Action Heart and Black Country Mental Health, and the rest will be divided between the other charities. Sponsorship-wise we are doing really well, but obviously we would love to collect more on the day."

The event will take place this Sunday, May 19, at Bury Hill Park, in Oldbury, with everyone invited to attend and cheer the duo on.