Police appeal for man wanted following burglary

Police have asked for help in looking for 42-year-old Benjamin Crutchley, who is wanted on suspicion of a burglary at a property in Smethwick on Sunday, May 12.

The incident took place on Sunday and saw a number of items taken.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "Have you seen Benjamin Crutchley.

"The 42-year-old is wanted in connection with a burglary after a property in Smethwick was broken into last Sunday and property was stolen."

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with West Midlands Police via their 999 number 20/124715/24, or alternatively, via the Live Chat service on their website.