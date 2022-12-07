Notification Settings

Mental health foundation helps in fight against prostate cancer

By Lisa O'BrienSandwellPublished:

A foundation hosted a prostate cancer information session as part of Men’s Health Awareness Month.

Members of the men's group, from left, Stephen Tanimowo, Lombe Sichangwa and Wayne Clarke
Sandwell African Caribbean Mental Health Foundation hosted the session to its men’s group, facilitated by Orchid, a leading charity in fighting male cancer.

Around 52,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year and approximately 11,500 will die annually as a result of the disease.

Orchid spoke about some key points during a talk, including risk factors such as age, ethnicity and family history.

Ali Orlan, CEO of Orchid, said: “One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime and this figure increases to one in four for black men.

"It is important to increase men’s timely diagnosis of prostate cancer. Therefore, it is essential that information about the risk factors which may increase a man's susceptibility to the disease, including age, ethnicity and family history, and awareness of signs and symptoms are effectively communicated to all men.”

Suzanne Huynh, communications officer at Sandwell African Caribbean Mental Health Foundation, said: “We invited Orchid to facilitate the prostate awareness information session as part of Men’s Health Awareness Month. "It is paramount for men. Many of our male service users who attended this session were unaware that one in four black men are at risk of developing prostate cancer.

"The men found the session very educational in providing key information of spotting the signs and symptoms.

"Thank You to Ali for taking the time to share this information with our men’s group and answering any questions with ease. We look forward to working with you in the near future.”

If you would like to support or use SACMHF services or become a funder, email info@sacmhf.co.uk or phone 0121 525 1629 or make a donation at sacmhf.co.uk

