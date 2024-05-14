Nearly 30 people arrested in ongoing crackdown on street racing in the West Midlands

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police said that since an interim injunction came into force in December 2022, 26 street racers have been arrested across Birmingham and four Black Country boroughs, with 15 arrests since January.

In the period of action, more than 2,000 warning letters were also handed out to motorists and 180 drivers, passengers and spectators were given Community Protection Warnings designed to stop a person from committing antisocial behaviour.

Twelve drivers have also been handed full Community Protection Notices, which means if they breach the notice, they can be fined as much as £2,500.

The action across the Black Country forms part of Operation Hercules, an ongoing campaign to target people involved in street racing or car cruising.

DC Mark Campbell, from Operation Hercules, said: "Our team has been working hard to combat street racing and cruising on the region’s roads and will take action against motorists who flout the law and put other road users at risk.

"We work closely with our partners on a range of tactics to identify, disrupt and enforce against those taking part or watching street racing. Our priority is keeping the roads safe for all."

The injunctions prohibit people from driving, being a passenger or rider at a gathering where there is motor racing motor stunts or other dangerous or obstructive driving.

Anyone breaching the ban will be in contempt of court and could face penalties including imprisonment, a fine, or an order to have their assets seized.

Incidents of street racing can be reported to West Midlands Police via the Live Chat service on their website, or alternatively via the 101 number.