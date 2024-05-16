Josh Moseley, a 24-year-old engineer from Bloxwich, described how he “basically died for five minutes” after collapsing at Villa Park earlier this month.

He was given vital CPR by Heidi Elliott, who clambered over seats in order to reach him in the lower tier of the Holte End.

The Holte End was evacuated

The pair met properly for the first time on Monday when Josh returned to the stadium for the Premier League match against Liverpool, just 11 days on from the terrifying ordeal.

The father-of-two described Heidi as his “guardian angel” and said: “Going back to Villa Park brought me to tears. The last time I was there, I left in an ambulance.

Josh reunited with his 'guardian angel' Heidi outside Villa Park

“It was amazing meeting Heidi. I told her there really are no words to explain what she has done.

“She saved my life. How many times can you say 'thank you'? It is never going to be enough.

“My kids, my partner, my mom, my dad would have lost me. By her actions she made sure it was not the case.”

Josh, who sits on the Holte End together with dad Jason and brothers Ethan and Tom, suffered a ventricular fibrillation which caused his heart to stop beating.

He remembers nothing of the incident, which occurred just before half-time during Villa’s Europa Conference League semi-final clash with Olympiacos on May 2.