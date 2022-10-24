'Worried' police issue appeal after woman goes missing in Sandwell

Police are appealing for information on "Anna's" whereabouts.

Officers say the 35-year-old known only as "Anna" went missing yesterday and are "worried about her."

They're asking members of the public if they have seen her or know where she might be.

As part of the appeal, Sandwell Police released a description on Anna stating that "she’s wearing blue joggers, black trainers and a black coat."

They also released a photograph of the woman in question.

Anyone who has seen her or might know where she is is being encouraged to contact the police by phoning "999 quoting log 2713 of 23/10."