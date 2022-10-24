Notification Settings

'Worried' police issue appeal after woman goes missing in Sandwell

By Mark MorrisSandwellPublished:

Police say they are "worried" about a woman who went missing in Sandwell on Sunday.

Police are appealing for information on "Anna's" whereabouts.
Officers say the 35-year-old known only as "Anna" went missing yesterday and are "worried about her."

They're asking members of the public if they have seen her or know where she might be.

As part of the appeal, Sandwell Police released a description on Anna stating that "she’s wearing blue joggers, black trainers and a black coat."

They also released a photograph of the woman in question.

Anyone who has seen her or might know where she is is being encouraged to contact the police by phoning "999 quoting log 2713 of 23/10."

News
Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

