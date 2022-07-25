Scrutiny board set to decide on West Midlands Police chief constable candidate

Craig Guildford is the preferred candidate to be West Midlands Police chief

PCC Simon Foster has put forward Craig Guildford, chief constable of Nottinghamshire Police, to take on the position from Sir David Thompson.

It came after Sir David announced he would stand down later this year – after holding the role for six years – following the Commonwealth Games.

Now Mr Guildford's appointment has been put to the West Midlands Police and Crime Panel, which scrutinises the PCC, at a hearing on Monday afternoon.

A decision on whether to support the move had been expected on the same day, but was pushed until Tuesday due the meeting over-running. It is expected the board will support the recommendation.

Mr Foster told the meeting a rigorous interview assessment, which saw the candidates grilled by a string of people before a formal interview with a panel chaired by himself, said found Mr Guildford was the preferred candidate.

The PCC said: "Craig Guildford has an extensive track record of high performance as a chief police officer, most recently as chief constable of Nottinghamshire Police – and the appointment panel was assured he demonstrated all the competencies and values required in order to be appointed as chief constable of West Midlands Police.

"The panel can be assured the whole recruitment exercise was an open, fair and transparent process, in order to attract a strong and diverse field of applicants and the appointment made was based on merit.

"On conclusion, I respectfully request that the panel recommend that Craig Guildford, my preferred candidate, be appointed as chief constable as West Midlands Police."

Mr Foster described Mr Guildford as being an "outstanding" police leader and said he was "looking forward" to working with him, subject to the panel's recommendation.