'I felt my floor move': Shops and pub evacuated after 'explosion' in central Dudley

Shops and a pub were evacuated after an 'explosion' in a vape shop in Dudley town centre today that made neighbours feel "the floor move".

By James Vukmirovic
Published
Last updated
The scene at Wolverhampton Street

Residents in Wolverhampton Street, Dudley, reported hearing a loud noise at about 3.15pm today and seeing glass strewn across the ground. One witness reported seeing a man taken away in an ambulance.

A local resident told the Express & Star: "I was sitting in my room around 3.15pm when I heard what sounded like an explosion and felt my floor move.

Wolverhampton Street

"I looked outside and saw glass everywhere and a man staggering out from the shop, which is called Amsterdamned. He got taken away by ambulance.

