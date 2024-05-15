'I felt my floor move': Shops and pub evacuated after 'explosion' in central Dudley

Residents in Wolverhampton Street, Dudley, reported hearing a loud noise at about 3.15pm today and seeing glass strewn across the ground. One witness reported seeing a man taken away in an ambulance.

A local resident told the Express & Star: "I was sitting in my room around 3.15pm when I heard what sounded like an explosion and felt my floor move.

Wolverhampton Street

"I looked outside and saw glass everywhere and a man staggering out from the shop, which is called Amsterdamned. He got taken away by ambulance.