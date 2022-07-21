Notification Settings

GMB calls off Sandwell Commonwealth Games refuse strikes after accepting pay offer

The GMB has called off its Sandwell refuse service strike planned for during the Commonwealth Games.

GMB picket line in Sandwell
GMB members working for Serco have voted to accept a pay offer after weeks of campaigning.

The offer represents a package of benefits, including a significant pay rise, additional leave days and improvement to working conditions.

GMB has now announced that the strike dates planned for July and August will be postponed pending completion of the deal.

"This is a big win by GMB members at Sandwell refuse, after weeks of campaigning," said GMB Midlands organiser Justine Jones.

"These are Britain’s key workers, keeping communities up and down Sandwell safe and clean. It’s only right that Serco listen to their demands for pay justice."

She added: "GMB is the union for everyone working in refuse and we’ll never let employers take the vital work they do for granted."

The GMB claimed more than 125,000 households would not have had refuse picked up due to the industrial action, raising the prospect of Commonwealth Games spectators visiting the Aquatics Centre see rubbish piled high on the streets.

Unison and Unite unions were also planning to hold industrial action but have yet to announce whether they are accepting a pay offer.

