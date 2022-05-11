Batonbearers speak of honour as more events revealed

Sadeh Graham, Councillor Kerrie Carmichael and Blind Dave Heeley celebrate the baton relay coming to Sandwell

Blind Dave Heeley and Sadeh Graham are two of hundreds of people across the region who have been nominated to carry the Baton as it makes its way across the West Midlands in July ahead of the start of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

It will mark the end of a year of travel for the baton which has seen it visit all 72 countries and territories in the Commonwealth before the start of the Games on July 28.

A special event was held at Haden Hill House and Museum in Rowley Regis to mark Sandwell's involvement in the Baton relay, which will see it go through the six towns of the borough and other areas around it on July 25.

For the 64-year-old Dave, who lost his sight at a young age, and 30-year-old Sadeh, who suffers from Sickle Cell Anaemia, it had been a wonderful surprise to be nominated and then named as a batonbearer.

Dave said: "I'm over the moon and so excited as it's going to be such a spectacle and it's a big privilege and certainly an honour as a hometown hero as well to carry the baton and represent West Bromwich as part of this.

"These games will never happen in my region again in my lifetime, so to actually be a part of history is just unbelievable."

Sadeh said: "It means a lot personally and professionally, particularly as I was in hospital when I found out I was nominated and, initially, was in a bit of shock and felt nervous and feeling a bit of impostor syndrome as I didn't feel like I deserved it.

"However, the more I thought about it and I realised I'd been nominated three times, I started to feel more confident and hopeful that my story and my work for Sickle Cell Anaemia and blood donation and the charity I work O.S.C.A.R. Sandwell can be highlighted."

Both batonbearers said they live in West Bromwich and are very proud of their region and said the Games being in the region could really help to highlight the region.

Dave said: "I believe that the games can do a great deal to shine a light on Sandwell, Birmingham, the Black Country and the whole region and show people what we are all about.

"We don't shout up enough about the Black Country and I think we need to do that to show what there is to offer here and raise the flag really high."

Sadeh said: "It's going to be great for the region as it is once in a lifetime and on home turf and we're going to see thousands of people coming down to see the Aquatics centre, which looks amazing.

"As a second-generation Jamaican, whose grandparents came over on the Windrush and whose mother came over here, it's a great honour to be able to play a small part in these games."

As batonbearers are starting to be named across the region, councils are also starting to reveal what events and routes there will be for the days they are hosting the baton relay.

Sandwell is one of only two authorities in the area to have the baton for a full day and this means there will be 100 Batonbearers running through the streets and parks of Sandwell, including some who will take on the mammoth uphill leg up Waterfall Lane.

A range of activities will be held around each part of the Relay in Sandwell.

The Queen’s Baton Relay starts from Sandwell Council House, Oldbury, just after 8am, then visits Brunswick Park in Wednesbury, Victoria Park in Tipton, Haden Hill House and Park in Rowley Regis, Sandwell Aquatics Centre and Lightwoods Park in Smethwick and Sandwell Valley Country Park in West Bromwich at approximately 6:30pm.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, July 19, Stafford and Stone will officially welcome the Baton.

During its time in the borough, the Queen’s Baton Relay will visit Stone’s Westbridge Park and town centre, and the award-winning Victoria Park in Stafford - where a number of activities are being lined up.

The schedule of activity for the Baton’s time in Stafford includes it being taken on a route from Stafford Castle to Victoria Park and then be transported via vehicle to Stone, with the baton relay leaving Westbridge Park, into the town centre, before finishing at the Canoe Club.

On Saturday, July 23, Cannock Chase District will officially welcome the Baton.

During its time in Cannock Chase District, the Queen’s Baton Relay will visit the towns of Rugeley, Hednesford and Cannock and will experience a great local welcome with activities reflecting the community spirit across all three towns, as well as the District’s proud mining heritage.

The Baton will pass through Codsall on Saturday, July 23, beginning at Suckling Green Lane at 1.14pm, before moving through to Wolverhampton Road and Codsall Middle School at 1.28pm, where its visit will be marked with a Sports Festival featuring a series of sporting activity from local school pupils and community sports clubs.

The relay will then conclude at the award-winning Codsall Community Hub at 1.45pm.

The Queen’s Baton will be dramatically parachuted in by helicopter into Wolverhampton on Sunday, July 24 at 8am in East Park with a parachute drop by The Wings Parachute Team.

It will then be taken on a road relay tour of the city stopping off at a number of key locations including WV Active Aldersley before finishing with celebrations in Queen Square.

On Saturday 23 July 2022, Walsall will officially welcome the Baton.

During its time in Walsall, the Queen’s Baton Relay will visit Walsall Gala Swimming and Fitness Centre and Walsall Arboretum and will experience the thrills of an artistic swimming display in the safe hands of Walsall Artistic Swimming Club before the climax of a Commonwealth Cultural Festival in Walsall Arboretum.

Planned activities for the Baton’s time in Walsall include Come and Try Aquatics at Walsall Gala Swimming and Fitness Centre, an artistic swimming display by Walsall Artistic Swimming Club and a Commonwealth Cultural Festival at Walsall Arboretum.

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay will visit the National Memorial Arboretum in the heart of the National Forest in Staffordshire on 20 July 2022, revealed as part of the full England route today.