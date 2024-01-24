Express & Star
Man taken to hospital after accident close to centre of Stourbridge

A man was taken to hospital and a woman treated at the scene in two separate accidents in Stourbridge.

By Paul Jenkins
Published
The ambulance service was called to two accidents in Stourbridge last night

The first happened when a car hit a lampost at the junction of Stourbridge Ring Road and Bell Street at around 6.30pm last night. A man was treated for non-serious injuries before being taken to Walsall Manor Hospital.

At around 7.45pm, a two car accident happened at the junction of Stamford Road and Lickey Road. One woman was assessed at the scene before being discharged,

