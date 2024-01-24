Man taken to hospital after accident close to centre of Stourbridge
A man was taken to hospital and a woman treated at the scene in two separate accidents in Stourbridge.
By Paul Jenkins
Published
The first happened when a car hit a lampost at the junction of Stourbridge Ring Road and Bell Street at around 6.30pm last night. A man was treated for non-serious injuries before being taken to Walsall Manor Hospital.
At around 7.45pm, a two car accident happened at the junction of Stamford Road and Lickey Road. One woman was assessed at the scene before being discharged,