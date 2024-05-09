Glass museum set to go green after funding boost

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

An investment of £249,000 has been awarded to the British Glass Foundation in Dudley, to make improvements to Stourbridge Glass Museum in Wordsley.

Thanks to Government funding, Arts Council England is announcing awards totalling more than £24.2 million from its Capital Investment Programme to be shared between 67 cultural organisations across the country.

Stourbridge Glass Museum is home to the internationally significant Stourbridge Glass Collection and combines permanent and temporary exhibition galleries, an artist-led hot glass making studio and a hands-on activity space for children and their families.

The funding will be used to install solar panels and heat pumps, alongside other energy saving measures.

The upgrades will mean the museum can generate its own energy to save money and reduce environmental impact while, in addition, it will introduce new digital systems to improve operations and e-commerce.

The funding will also be used to introduce a new outdoor glass blowing space, with seating, which will provide visitors with a unique and immersive experience, and the museum will purchase a portable glass blowing studio, which can be taken out into the community for festivals, workshops, demonstrations, and other projects.

Peter Knott, Midlands Area Director at Arts Council England said: “Our Capital funding is an investment in buildings and equipment that organisations need to deliver great art and culture in their communities.

“We’re delighted to award £249,000 to the British Glass Foundation to help them reduce their environmental impact and increase the opportunities available for artists and visitors.

“Their studio works with some of the UK’s leading contemporary glass artists and is a home for emerging talent.

"The building improvements will enhance the experience for artists, including those at the start of their career, meaning Stourbridge’s international reputation for glass blowing can continue to develop for many years to come.”

Darren Henley, Chief Executive, Arts Council England said: “This infrastructure investment will help a whole range of different cultural organisations across England to flourish, increasing opportunities for people to enjoy creatively excellent cultural events close to where they live.

"It’s particularly important that we’re making this happen in communities where cultural investment has historically been low”.

Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay, Minister for Arts, Heritage and Libraries, said: “Cultural venues enrich our lives, and it’s vital that their infrastructure matches the excellence of the creative work that goes on inside them.

"Our funding is helping both to create new venues and to adapt existing ones to make them more accessible, helping to deliver the Government’s plan to make sure that everyone, no matter where they live or what their background, has access to excellent, life-changing cultural opportunities.”