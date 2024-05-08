Road closure and diversions as water works repairs begin

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The area on Hill Street in Stourbridge is set to be closed for two days for a water service pipe repair, with the area on the road between number 63 and 61 closed from Wednesday, May 8 to Friday, May 10.

Traffic into the area will be diverted via Hill Street, Heath Street, Greenfield Avenue and Worcester Street.

A spokesman for Dudley Council said: "Part of Hill Street will be closed from Wednesday, May 8 to Friday, May 10, for a water service pipe repair.

"The closure will be from number 63 to number 61.

"Traffic will be diverted via: Hill Street, Heath Street, Greenfield Avenue, Worcester Street and vice versa."