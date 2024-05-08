Road closure and diversions as water works repairs begin
A section of road in a Black Country town is set to be closed for several days for water repairs.
The area on Hill Street in Stourbridge is set to be closed for two days for a water service pipe repair, with the area on the road between number 63 and 61 closed from Wednesday, May 8 to Friday, May 10.
Traffic into the area will be diverted via Hill Street, Heath Street, Greenfield Avenue and Worcester Street.
A spokesman for Dudley Council said: "Part of Hill Street will be closed from Wednesday, May 8 to Friday, May 10, for a water service pipe repair.
"The closure will be from number 63 to number 61.
"Traffic will be diverted via: Hill Street, Heath Street, Greenfield Avenue, Worcester Street and vice versa."