Vistorsd come out to Himley to see what Glamping has to offer them

The word Glamping is a mix of glamorous and camping and Jessica and Patrick Sampson have developed the 2.5 acre area of land at the historic site near Dudley for the purpose of allowing visitors to enjoy weekends or events there.

A.Glamping event was held at Himley Park where people learned more about the accommodation and the events available to hire the 2.5 acre site which has been developed specifically for it by Jessica and Mark Sampson. .Mac Hamilton was selling his fresh smoothies. to visitors.

A large Teepee on display at Himley Hall and Park in the open day event

They took two years to work on the site which they said was a run down, abandoned and unloved piece of land to set up camp literally and offer bespoke accommodation for weddings, birthdays and corporate events which can be hired out for up to 150 people. They believe they have found a niche in the area at the famous site, which sits between Stourbridge, Dudley and Wolverhampton

At the weekend they were promoting Woodland Weddings in the beautiful site which sits in the grounds of the ancient hall and at the junction of three counties.

Exhibitors from tours, to street food suppliers to wedding singers and entertainers were there to talk to potential brides and grooms and live entertainment was provided as well as couples and families enjoyed the sunshine.

..Singer/songwriter Dan Marchant entertained the visitors in a Glamping Tipi. one of the options available to stay in the beautiful setting

Visitor Chloe Burston in one of the pods at Himley Park

Jessica said Glamping had seen a massive growth in the last few years but they had seen potential in the site, partly because of its location.

Vistors enjoy the sunny weather at Himley and find out about Glamping opportunities there.

She said: "Himley has always been a popular wedding venue but the site we have developed means guests can stay over and maker the most of the countryside for a weekend as there are glorious waterways, cycle routes and country walks on the doorstep.

"The mix of accommodation means there is something for everyone but in all areas we have tried to provide superior interior design and great views of the woods – we have six weddings booked this year and several for next but equally the site is tailor mad for other events from business to pleasure."

For more details on visiting the Glamping site visit www.himleyhallglamping.co.uk/