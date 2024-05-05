Vistorsd come out to Himley to see what Glamping has to offer them
A Glamping open day was held at Himley Hall and Park on Saturday for people old and new to the idea of the concept on the beautiful site which straddles Staffordshire, South Staffordshire and the West Midlands
The word Glamping is a mix of glamorous and camping and Jessica and Patrick Sampson have developed the 2.5 acre area of land at the historic site near Dudley for the purpose of allowing visitors to enjoy weekends or events there.
They took two years to work on the site which they said was a run down, abandoned and unloved piece of land to set up camp literally and offer bespoke accommodation for weddings, birthdays and corporate events which can be hired out for up to 150 people. They believe they have found a niche in the area at the famous site, which sits between Stourbridge, Dudley and Wolverhampton
At the weekend they were promoting Woodland Weddings in the beautiful site which sits in the grounds of the ancient hall and at the junction of three counties.
Exhibitors from tours, to street food suppliers to wedding singers and entertainers were there to talk to potential brides and grooms and live entertainment was provided as well as couples and families enjoyed the sunshine.
Jessica said Glamping had seen a massive growth in the last few years but they had seen potential in the site, partly because of its location.
She said: "Himley has always been a popular wedding venue but the site we have developed means guests can stay over and maker the most of the countryside for a weekend as there are glorious waterways, cycle routes and country walks on the doorstep.
"The mix of accommodation means there is something for everyone but in all areas we have tried to provide superior interior design and great views of the woods – we have six weddings booked this year and several for next but equally the site is tailor mad for other events from business to pleasure."
For more details on visiting the Glamping site visit www.himleyhallglamping.co.uk/