Pub stabbing during 'fight' leaves man seriously injured - police launch attempted murder probe

Shortly after 9.30pm on Thursday, officers from West Mercia Police were called to the Lyttelton Arms gastro pub on Bromsgrove Road, Hagley, following reports of a fight involving a large group of people.

One ambulance, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor, a critical care paramedic and the West Midlands Ambulace Service critical care car also attended the scene.

One person, a 36-year-old man, was stabbed during the incident and taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham with potentially life threatening injuries. He remained in hospital in a serious but stable condition on Friday.

The incident is being treated as attempted murder and enquiries are on-going.

The Lyttelton Arms

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 9.36pm to a stabbing on Bromsgrove Road, Hagley in Stourbridge. Upon arrival we found a man with potentially life threatening injuries. He received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff at the scene which continued en route to hospital where he was conveyed for further treatment."

North Worcestershire Patrol Chief Inspector, Jake Wright, said: "I know this incident has caused a lot of concern locally and I’d like to reassure the community that we’re taking the incident incredibly seriously and are doing all we can to find those responsible.

"We’ve launched an investigation and as part of that I’d urge anyone with any information about the incident to come forward.

"If you were in pub at the time and saw, or even were part of, the fight then please get in touch as you could have vital information.

"We'd also like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen anything suspicious. Anyone with dash-cam footage or video doorbell footage which may show the group of men involved is also asked to get in touch."

Anyone with information can speak to officers at the scene or contact the reactive CID team on dl-dcid@westmercia.police.uk or 01562 826103 quoting incident number 518i of May 9, 2024.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.