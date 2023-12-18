Driver dies after 'medical incident' leads to crash - woman left seriously injured

The two-car crash closed Amblecote High Street on Friday afternoon after emergency services were called at 1.46pm.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics the man died at the scene.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a two-car RTC on High Street at 1.46pm on Friday. Two ambulances, two paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor with a Critical Care Paramedic and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care attended the scene.

"On arrival, we discovered two patients. The first was a man who was the driver of the first car who is believed to have suffered a medical incident at the wheel. He received advanced life support from ambulance staff at the scene but unfortunately, it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased."

The driver of the other car involved in the accident sustained serious injuries.

The WMAS spokesman added: "The second, a woman who was the driver of the second car. She was assessed and had sustained potentially serious injuries that were not believed to be life threatening, she received treatment at the scene and was conveyed to Russells Hall Hospital for further treatment.”

The road was closed between Coalbourn Lane and the Hill House mental health centre until around 5pm.