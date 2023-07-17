Stourbridge murder: Four teenagers arrested after 16-year-old boy stabbed

Police presence at the scene of the stabbing in Coventry Street, Stourbridge

Police today revealed that the four arrested – two men, aged 19, and two 16-year-old boys – remain in custody on suspicion of murder.

One was arrested at his home address and three presented themselves at a police station.

A 16-year-old boy from Bartley Green, Birmingham, was stabbed in Coventry Street, Stourbridge, just before 7pm on Saturday.

He was driven to Orchard Close in Rowley Regis where an ambulance was called. Nothing could be done to save him and he died at the scene.

All cordons have now been lifted and police continue to explore CCTV and conduct forensic inquiries.

Detective Inspector Laura Harrison, from the homicide unit, said: “These arrests are a significant step forward in our investigation, but we are still asking for anyone with information to come forward.

“The victim’s family has been fully updated with this latest development and continue to be supported.”