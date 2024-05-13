Dunstall Park double fatal fire tragedy: What we know now

The community is trying to come to terms with the tragedy which comes less than six months after father-of-seven Deavon Harrison, aged 46, was killed in a shooting at a nearby house.

The fire began at the property on Dunstall Hill at 2am on Saturday and more than 20 firefighters from across the Black Country rushed to the scene.

Tragically, two women, believed to be sisters, in their early 20s died at the scene despite the best efforts of the emergency services. Four other occupants of the house were taken to hospital, with one woman being described as being in a "serious condition".

West Midlands Police immediately swamped the area with detectives and officers to track down those responsible for the fire, which is believed to have been arson.

Within hours they had arrested two men, 19 and 22, and they were immediately quizzed by detectives about the blaze. The police applied for extra time to question them, it is believed they are known to the victims.

Yesterday (Sunday) another man, aged 46, was arrested in connection with fire, he is also believed to have known the victims.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We've arrested a third man as investigations into a fatal house fire in Wolverhampton continue. We're continuing to work with the fire service to establish the cause of the fire which happened at just before 2am.

"As part of our enquiries two men, aged 19 and 22, were yesterday arrested on suspicion of murder. We have now been granted extra time to question them."

The spokesman added: "We've now further detained a 46-year-old man, who is also understood to be known to the women, on suspicion of murder and he'll be questioned too."

A police cordon remains in place while officers continue enquiries to ascertain exactly what happened.

Chief Superintendent Richard Fisher, from Wolverhampton LPA, promised the local community the force was 'doing everything we can' in its murder investigation.

He said: "Two women have tragically lost their lives and our thoughts are with their loved ones at this deeply distressing time.

"We know how upsetting this is for everyone within the community, and we're working as sensitively as we can to find out the cause of this terrible fire.

"This is a very active investigation and it's important we do everything we can to get answers to what happened."

Neighbours were shocked about the double death at the home on their street.

Kerrie Williams, aged 45, who grew up in the street, spent several minutes talking to members of the grieving family, hugging and consoling those in tears.

She said: "Everybody is absolutely devastated and the feeling in the community is of utter shock. Most of the residents have lived up here for a very long time. The family are really nice.

"All the people at this end of the cul-de-sac are extended family. I've never experienced anything like this.

"It's a tragedy. I didn't know the two ladies to speak to, but I knew were they were."

Terry Rowley, aged 77, a retired administrator, said: "I was in bed when I was woken up by the flashing blue lights through the curtains. I got up and looked out the window and at first I thought it was a small incident.

"I was surprised to see the road full of fire engines and police cars by 3am. When I saw the high number of police vehicles I thought 'this is serious'. I didn't realise anyone had died until later on in the morning.

"I had seen the family who lived in the house occasionally and I believe they have got family living abroad. This is the second major incident we've had in the street in recent months. It's surprising and unsettling because most people keep themselves to themselves."

The next 48 hours will see the three men in custody either charged or released pending further enquiries and the identity of the victims could also be confirmed by West Midlands Police.

Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote 360 of 11/5/24.