Gary O'Neil fires warning to Wolves players amid difficult form

After a 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace, Wolves have managed just one win in the last nine Premier League games, losing six.

Following the game on Saturday, O’Neil spoke at length about needing to change the style of play to suit the players he has at his disposal, as he expressed his disappointment at the Palace result and the recent performances.

And when pressed further on his side’s form, O’Neil admitted in a lengthy answer that work on the training ground and in the transfer market will be essential in the summer to replicate form from earlier this season and avoid a bad start to 2024/25.

“There’s no reason for that apart from if you’ve got big weaknesses you’ve not been able to deal with or cover up,” O’Neil said when asked why teams often carry poor form into the next campaign.

“If we go into next season with the same weaknesses as now, we’ll have issues.