Controversial plans to build homes on Black Country meadow refused amid hundreds of objections

Corbett Meadow

Proposals had been submitted to build 84 homes on Corbett Meadow which was touted as the last piece of undeveloped land within Amblecote.

It was met by hundreds of objections from residents and politicians – including from West Midlands Mayor Andy Street and Suzanne Webb MP.

But now the controversial scheme has been rejected by planners at Dudley Council over highways, habitat and would result in harm to the area.

The decision states: "The proposed development would result in significant harm and the total loss of significance to the non-designated heritage asset which cannot be successfully mitigated for within the layout of the development.

"In this instance, the proposed development would remove a large area of the historic parkland, listed as having a high contribution to the historic landscape, and would effectively split the historic parkland in two, removing long distant views between the features of the site."

Planners also raised a detrimental impact on the area as a Site of Importance for Nature Conservation (SINC), issues surrounding the loss of badger habitats, the layout of the development, the loss of trees. And the application had failed to provide "sufficient information" to allow highways chiefs to properly assess the full impact of the development.

The plans had been submitted by Charles Church Homes and The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which inherited the land, for the site off Vicarage Road behind Corbett Outpatients Centre.

One of the objections over the plans for the meadow, bequeathed to the people of Stourbridge in 1892 by John Corbett, is from Amblecote Allotments Guild – which shares a boundary to the meadow – which has raised concerns about flooding.

Meanwhile an objection issued by the region's mayor Andy Street said: "During my tenure as mayor, we have shown throughout the region that we can avoid building on green belt and greenfield lane by targeting derelict brownfield sites for development – and this is exactly the approach we should be pursuing in Dudley.

"This piece of land has never been developed before and is an important local asset. It is crucial that we do all we can to protect local areas of natural beauty like this – particularly given the presence of an alternative, in the form of brownfield sites suitable for development."

And Ms Webb, MP for Stourbridge, said in her objection the plans would negatively impact wildlife and would place significant pressure on services and infrastructure.