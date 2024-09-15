'Bully' fractured cell mate's jaw following argument over which TV channel to watch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ryan Reynolds bullied his victim and boasted he was "big time drug dealer who has never been caught" whilst locked up in HMP Brinsford.

The 25-year-old from Gill Street, Netherton, attacked his cell mate on September 3 last year. He pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm at Cannock Magistrates Court in June and was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on Friday.

In a victim impact statement, the man he punched said: "He is a bully. He used to bully me all the time because I was small and weak. He was happy when he saw my sadness. He tried to stop me getting medical help and reporting what he did to me.