No plans for new safety measures at Netherton reservoir following teen's death

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Tyrese Johnson, 16, got into difficulties at Lodge Farm Reservoir in Netherton, Dudley, on Tuesday July 23, marking the beginning of a 24-hour search effort that would sadly leave a community devastated.

Following the tragic death of Mr Johnson, thousands of people took to the petition website Change.org to call for more safety measures surrounding the reservoir.

The petition quickly gained over 1,000 signatures, with many taking to the comments section to call on Dudley Council to improve the safety of the Lodge Farm site.