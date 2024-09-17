Popular boating festival makes its return for 38th year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Crowds flocked to the Bumble Hole Nature Reserve in Netherton to join in the festivities at the Black Country Boating Festival.

The festival took place from Friday to Sunday afternoon

The event kicked off at 6pm on Friday and carried on into the weekend, before drawing to a close on Sunday evening.

More than 50 traders turned out to the festival, with attendees invited to browse offerings from traditional sweets to dog treats, before quenching their thirst with a real ale or cider.

Richard Nutter getting ready for the festival on Friday morning

A funfair was also held, while a number of musical acts showcased their talents on the main stage, with The Project Blues Band bringing the event to a close on Sunday afternoon.

Sally Miller with her dogs Brindley and Daisy at the festival

Meanwhile, the annual dog show was held on the final day of the festival, which was highly-anticipated after it was cancelled last year due to soaring temperatures.

The festival returned for its 38th year

An impressive 12,000 visitors turned out to the event in its 37th year, with around 80 boats in attendance.