Dudley centenarian celebrates milestone with message from the King and family party

May Williams marked the milestone on September 3 with a get together organised by relatives at The Birch Tree Inn in Amblecote.

The centenarian, who still lives in her own home in Amblecote, enjoyed a birthday party in which she received a congratulatory card from His Majesty the King.

Born in Netherton on September 3, 1924 – one of 18 children – May, whose maiden name was Russon, worked in a sewing factory sweeping up when she was 14-years-old after leaving school in Dudley.

She later moved on to sew anklets for the Army before working at Lucas in Hockley, Birmingham, for more than ten years.

She tied the knot at age 18 in 1942 at Netherton Church marrying Bert Williams, who was in the army and later sold cleaning products,

The couple moved to King Street, Cradley, in their early days together – welcoming daughter Audrey in 1952.

In 1957 they moved to Amblecote Road and never moved again. Their daughter Audrey went on to buy a house next door and still lives there today

May later worked at the BSR but quit her job to look after her grandchildren Robert and James.

After losing her husband Bert, widowed May kept her spirits up by going on cruises with friends and was lucky enough to find a companion in Bob Gibbons with whom she enjoyed many holidays before he passed away a few years ago.

Today she has three great-grandchildren Abbie, George and Jack.