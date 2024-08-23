Netherton Reservoir safety petition exceeds goal following teenager's death
A petition that was launched for more safety measures for Netherton Reservoir has gone above and beyond its target following the death of a teenager with 'a heart of gold'.
Residents of Netherton rushed to the petition website Change.org to add their signature to a post calling for an improvement to safety measures around the popular Lodge Farm Reservoir in Netherton.
The calls for change were made after the latest death to take place in the stretch of water, that of 16-year-old Netherton teenager Tyrese Johnson on July 24.
Tyrese was swimming with friends in the reservoir, known as 'The Razza', when he got into difficulty, disappearing into the water on July 23.