Drug-drive arrest and ten without tax or insurance caught in police road operation

There were arrests, car seizures and tickets issued during a day of action on the roads by police.

Officers from the Halesowen Neighbourhood Team from West Midlands Police joined partner organisations including West Midlands Fire Service and the Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency in a four-hour operation in the town around traffic.

The operation saw random checks made to ensure vehicles passing through the area were in a roadworthy condition and safe to drive, as well as all documentation being in place.

As part of the operation, a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving following a stop request and check on his car, while more than 10 vehicles were seized after being found to have no tax or insurance and tickets issued for cars found to be in a dangerous condition.

Sergeant Nichola Chester from the Halesowen Neighbourhood Team, said: “We know there are drivers who don’t take the time and effort to make sure their vehicles are fit for the road or who blatantly flout the rules by not having all their paperwork up to date.

“These drivers are a nuisance and a potential danger to other roads users but through road safety operations like this one we’re making it clear we won’t tolerate their irresponsible behaviour.

“We can’t be everywhere at once but we will be holding more of these operations at different times and different locations, so I’d urge drivers to follow the rules and stay safe to avoid being inconvenienced and even penalised.”