Halesowen primary school marks a new chapter by joining academy trust

Newfield Park Primary School became part of Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust this month.

Its transition to the multi-academy trust marks a pivotal milestone for the school.

To reflect its new status, the school’s name will also be slightly changed to Newfield Park Primary Academy.

The school’s decision to align with Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust was unanimous following governors’ thorough evaluations of five multi-academy trusts, all based in the West Midlands.

Steve Payne, principal at Newfield Park Primary Academy, said: “Joining Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust marks an exciting new time for our school community.

"We are excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring. We aspire to reach higher levels of teaching excellence and remain committed to upholding our core values and serving as a pillar within the local community.”

Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust has 10 schools and two nurseries based across the Black Country.

Sir Mark Grundy, CEO of Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust, said: “We are delighted to welcome Newfield Park Primary Academy to our trust and look forward to working closely with the school and its community.

“We believe that every student who walks through our doors deserves the very best we can offer, including an education that prepares and best places our young people for a happy and successful life.

"Together, we aim to enhance the learning experiences of pupils at Newfield Park, inspiring curiosity, creativity, and a lifelong love for learning.”

The school’s dedication to pupils’ wellbeing and academic growth was recognised in its most recent Ofsted inspection as Newfield Park Primary School in December 2021, where the school was rated good in all areas.

Inspectors praised the school’s nurturing environment, emphasising its focus to putting pupils’ interests ‘at the heart of all decisions’.