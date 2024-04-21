Former Halesowen Town boss facing drug and weapons charges

Matt Clarke has been charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis. He is also accused of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and criminal damage to property valued under £5,000.

He appeared alongside two co-defendants, who face similar charges, at Hereford Magistrates’ Court on February 14. Clarke is due to appear before a judge for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Worcester Crown Court on May 7.

The 50-year-old managed Halesowen Town of the Southern League for 14 months from May 2009 to July 2010. He stepped down when he was embroiled in a betting scandal and was later fined £3,500 after admitting breaking football betting rules.

More recently he managed Redditch United who are in Halesowen's league, but in February announced he was taking an "immediate break" from his role for "personal reasons".