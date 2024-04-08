Temporary road closure in Halesowen for gas works

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A section of Bloomfield Street North to the junction of Attwood Street will be shut from Monday until approximately April 15 due to safety operations relating to the gas mains installation in the vicinity.

A Dudley Council public notice said: "Diversions or all vehicular traffic shall be via Attwood Street, Hawne Lane, Cherry Street, Beach Street, Bloomfield Street North and vice versa.

"Access to frontages and for emergency services will be maintained where safe to do so."

For more details phone 01384 815453