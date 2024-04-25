Express & Star
Halesowen residents face water trouble due to burst main

Residents in Halesowen experienced low pressure or no water on Thursday due to a burst main.

By Isabelle Parkin
Published

Properties in the B63 1 postcode area were affected by the issue, which was reported at around 1pm.

South Staffs Water said the problem was caused by a burst main on Hambleton Road.

The water company warned residents that they may experience low pressure or no water whilst repairs were being carried out to restore normal services.

For more information, people have been advised to visit south-staffs-water.co.uk/

