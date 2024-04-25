Halesowen residents face water trouble due to burst main

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Properties in the B63 1 postcode area were affected by the issue, which was reported at around 1pm.

South Staffs Water said the problem was caused by a burst main on Hambleton Road.

The water company warned residents that they may experience low pressure or no water whilst repairs were being carried out to restore normal services.

For more information, people have been advised to visit south-staffs-water.co.uk/