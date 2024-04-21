Police looking for help after assault in Halesowen
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted outside a pub in Halesowen.
By Paul Jenkins
Published
They have issued photos of people they would like to speak with after the incident, which happened just after midnight on Saturday January 27 just after midnight.
Officers have been carry out enquiries and would like to hear from anyone who recognises them or has information on the incident.
They can be contacted via Live Chat on the police website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 20/181148/24