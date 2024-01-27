Councillors who share same party and birthday on either side of the Black Country derby divide

Halesowen North Councillors Hilary Bills and Parmjit Sahota will be wearing their colours with pride on Sunday for the match which has transfixed the region.

Wolves supporter Parmjit said: "We are both ready for the big game on Sunday. Although we both have a lot in common like getting things done together and even sharing the same birthdays, we are poles apart in football allegiances."

Parmjit has been a lifelong supporter of his beloved Wolves since the age of six and has seen them win two league cups, then the climb back from the old fourth division in the late 1980s to recent European football.

Parmjit, who attends games regularly, said: "Up the Wolves."

Councillor Bills taught in Sandwell and in the early 1980s supported the Baggies in the early days in what is now the Academy.

She said: "The joke about those early visits to after schools clubs still remain with people calling me 'a coach with a bag of balls'. My husband John and our grandsons still regularly attend Albion home games.

"As for Sunday, come on you Baggies."