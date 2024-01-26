A new year and a new panto for theatre group

Startime Variety will be returning to Halesowen Town Hall for another year of pantomime fun and laughs as it presents Mother Goose.

The pantomime, which see Goose Farm become a target for the Squire and becomes a battle by Lizzy and Gigi Goose to save their home, jobs and goose, was written by Holly Mills, who has written original plays for Startime Variety for a few years.

It will mark another year for the group, which has been putting on pantomimes every year since 1967 and raises money for charity in the process.

The show starts on Thursday, February 1 and runs until Sunday, February 4, with two performances on the Saturday and a matinee performance on Sunday.

A spokeswoman for Startime Variety said: "Startime Variety are performing Mother Goose at the Halesowen Town Hall.

"It is written by Holly Mills who has produced pantomimes for Startime over the last few years.

"This is a story about farms, friendship and having a honking good time.

"When Goose Farm ends up in the sights of the sneaky Squire, Lizzy and Gigi Goose must fight to save their home, their jobs and their goose.

"Can the Fairy of Joy grant a wish to save their golden goose? Or will the Demon king trick his way into coming out on top."

"Join us at Halesowen Town Hall from Thursday, February 1 to Sunday, February 4 with two performances on Saturday, February 3 at 12.15 and 5.15pm and a Sunday matinee at 2.15pm."

To find out more and to buy tickets to the show, go to seaty.co.uk/goose or call 07942 337496.