37 restaurants in the Black Country and Staffordshire given new hygiene ratings

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 37 Black Country and Staffordshire restaurants, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for most of them.

By Mark Morris
Published
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant.

The below hygiene ratings have been awarded by the FSA in recent weeks in areas including Dudley, Wolverhampton, Walsall, Sandwell, Stafford, parts of South Staffordshire and Cannock Chase.

Dudley

  • Rated 4: Rajput Indian Restaurant &Takeaway at 4 High Street Wall Heath, Kingswinford; rated on March 20

  • Rated 3: The Fountain Inn at 8 Temple Street, Lower Gornal, Dudley; rated on March 20

  • Rated 5: Sedgley Sizzlers at 2 Bull Ring, Sedgley, Dudley; rated on April 23

  • Rated 5: Bethel Chapel at Hill Street, Lye, Stourbridge; rated on February 28

  • Rated 2: Aladdin Restaurant at 173 High Street Lye, Stourbridge; rated on February 6

  • Rated 4: Mint Dessert at 85 Dudley Road, Lye, Stourbridge; rated on January 30

  • Rated 3: Gurkha Kitchen at 16 Albion Street, Wall Heath, Kingswinford; rated on January 17

  • Rated 3: Five Star Fish Bar at 162 Baptist End Road, Netherton, Dudley; rated on November 7

Walsall

  • Rated 3: K2 Pizza and K2 Karahi, a takeaway at 39 Caldmore Green, Walsall, West Midlands was given the score after assessment on March 21

