37 restaurants in the Black Country and Staffordshire given new hygiene ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 37 Black Country and Staffordshire restaurants, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for most of them.
The below hygiene ratings have been awarded by the FSA in recent weeks in areas including Dudley, Wolverhampton, Walsall, Sandwell, Stafford, parts of South Staffordshire and Cannock Chase.
Dudley
Rated 4: Rajput Indian Restaurant &Takeaway at 4 High Street Wall Heath, Kingswinford; rated on March 20
Rated 3: The Fountain Inn at 8 Temple Street, Lower Gornal, Dudley; rated on March 20
Rated 5: Sedgley Sizzlers at 2 Bull Ring, Sedgley, Dudley; rated on April 23
Rated 5: Bethel Chapel at Hill Street, Lye, Stourbridge; rated on February 28
Rated 2: Aladdin Restaurant at 173 High Street Lye, Stourbridge; rated on February 6
Rated 4: Mint Dessert at 85 Dudley Road, Lye, Stourbridge; rated on January 30
Rated 3: Gurkha Kitchen at 16 Albion Street, Wall Heath, Kingswinford; rated on January 17
Rated 3: Five Star Fish Bar at 162 Baptist End Road, Netherton, Dudley; rated on November 7
Walsall
Rated 3: K2 Pizza and K2 Karahi, a takeaway at 39 Caldmore Green, Walsall, West Midlands was given the score after assessment on March 21