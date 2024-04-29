Wolves boss Gary O'Neil relishing 'disruptor' tag

Wolves head to the Etihad this weekend to face a City team chasing a fourth consecutive top-flight crown.

But they will travel with renewed spirit, after beating Luton 2-1 on Saturday to end a seven-match winless run.

O’Neil, who will find out tomorrow whether he faces a touchline ban after being charged by the FA following the 2-1 defeat to West Ham earlier this month, has already seen his team upset Pep Guardiola’s once this season.

Wolves also boast one of the top flight’s best records against the so-called big six, but the boss believes this challenge is the toughest of the lot.

He said: “The players will love going there. I am hoping I can be on the touchline with them, we will see how Tuesday goes!