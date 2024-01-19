Halesowen to get life-saving public defibrillator and community lawn

The two community projects are down to a new partnership between Halesowen North Councillor Stuart Henley and local businesses John F Hunt and Blackheath Products.

Councillor Henley said: "John F Hunt and Blackheath Products, who are both based at Fairfield Park, Halesowen are working with me on these two community projects.

"The defibrillator station will be installed by John F Hunt and Blackheath Products near to the entrance to Fairfield Park within a telephone box or a similar attractive and secure container.

"The location will become known to health care responders by being listed on all reputable defibrillator sites such as the National Defibrillator Network - The Circuit."

Public access defibrillators have become more common in communities as the price of the life-saving machines have reduced and more residents have taken training to use them. They can give those who have suffered a heart attack and other issues precious minutes to stay alive before an ambulance arrives.

John F Hunt is a power generator hire company in Hurst Green and Blackheath Products has supplied the construction and furniture industry for over 60 years.

Councillor Henley added: "I am also delighted there will be a new lawn on the junction of Fairfield Road and Douglas Road. There is a triangle of grassed land which is owned by Dudley Council. John F Hunt and Blackheath Products will work with a gardening professional to create a design that will include a rockery, tiered landscaping and planters that will aim to provide a colourful and lively display all year round.

"John F Hunt and Blackheath Products are committed to fund, install and maintain these two projects for the long term and hope that both projects will be a real benefit to all the residents in the Hurst Green area.

He added: "It's fantastic when companies prioritise giving back to the local community. Supporting projects like these not only enhances residents' safety but also adds vibrancy to our ward's gateway. Excited to unveil and share the upcoming garden design drawings soon."