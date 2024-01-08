'We miss you': Tributes at scene to 17-year-old who died in Halesowen crash

Flowers, cards, candles and vape pens have been left at the scene of the crash on Coombs Road, Halesowen.

A 17-year-old, who hasn't been officially named, was killed when the car, which had 'failed to stop for police', hit a tree on Friday, January 5.

Two 16-year-old passengers were also injured in the smash, and both were taken to hospital. Both youths were initially arrested on suspicion of theft, but police say they were later "de-arrested".

Tributes at the scene

Loved ones and friends who visited the scene have left floral tributes at the scene of the crash, with a message written on a tree reading "RIP Ben AKA Lanks".

The matter was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which said the fatal crash took place following a "short pursuit" involving West Midlands Police and Staffordshire Police.

A spokesman for the IOPC said: "We are independently investigating the circumstances of a fatal collision following a police pursuit in the Halesowen area at around 3.15am on January 5.

"Following a short pursuit involving West Midlands Police and Staffordshire Police the vehicle that had failed to stop left the road and crashed into a tree at the junction of Coombs Road and Amber Way.

"The driver was confirmed dead at the scene and two passengers were taken to hospital with injuries.

"After we were notified by West Midlands Police we sent investigators to the scene and police post-incident procedures to begin gathering evidence, including police dashcam footage.

"We declared an independent investigation at 5am that day. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this incident."