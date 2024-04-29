'It's a bit shocking but we're used to it now!' Residents react to 'normalised' fear following 'firearm' incident

Police rushed to the scene to reports of a possible gunshot on Coronation Avenue, Willenhall, at around 12.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

West Midlands Police armed officers attended the scene and soon arrested one man on suspicion of possessing an air rifle with intent to cause fear of violence following a road traffic collision.

Now, residents have opened up about their experiences with fear that they say is 'completely normal' in the area.

One resident, 43, who has lived on the road for seven years, said: "It was pretty sudden. I think I only heard one shot before the police got here. It all happened pretty quickly.